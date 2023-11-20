More than 50 people takeover Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say

One suspect is accused of firing a gun during the takeover.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was charged after an illegal street race takeover at McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said a white Dodge Charger was facing the wrong way and blocking the intersection where other cars were seen doing donuts.

When police tried to stop the car, it refused to pull over and somebody inside started firing a handgun.

The car was finally brought to a stop on Donelson Pike and 19-year-old Gharri Brown, along with three others were taken into custody.

Brown was the front-seat passenger in the car and admitted to participating in the street takevoer and filming the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Teen shot, killed in Hermitage apartment bedroom
1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Pics of Rosalynn Carter with Habitat for Humanity Nashville
Remembering Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Nashville
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Deer hunting season opens in Middle Tennessee
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera