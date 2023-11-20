More than 50 people takeover Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was charged after an illegal street race takeover at McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said a white Dodge Charger was facing the wrong way and blocking the intersection where other cars were seen doing donuts.

When police tried to stop the car, it refused to pull over and somebody inside started firing a handgun.

The car was finally brought to a stop on Donelson Pike and 19-year-old Gharri Brown, along with three others were taken into custody.

Brown was the front-seat passenger in the car and admitted to participating in the street takevoer and filming the incident.

