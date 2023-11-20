Missing Lebanon woman may be headed to Florida: ‘No indication of foul play’

“At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”
Search underway for missing Lebanon woman
Search underway for missing Lebanon woman(Lebanon Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman missing out of Lebanon may be headed to Florida as there is no indication of foul play at this time, according to police.

In an update on Monday morning, LPD said they have little new information about Kirby Gray’s missing status. The detective on the case is working all leads as to family members that may be in contact with her.

“The complainant advised that Mrs. Gray may be headed to Florida, as she does have family there,” LPD said on X. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”

Previous Coverage:
Search underway for missing Lebanon woman

The department says they will continue to work to find Gray.

“If you have any info on Ms. Kirby Gray contact the Lebanon Police Dept at 615-444-2323 or Det. Nolan Gray at 615-453-4367 email nolan.gray@lebanontn.org.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Teen shot, killed in Hermitage apartment bedroom
1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

FILE
Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery, police say
Arrests made after abuse allegations at Lebanon daycare
Arrests made after abuse allegations at Lebanon daycare
Garth Brooks speaks from his new venue on Broadway in Nashville.
Garth Brooks unveils new bar on Broadway
A fire burns near Fairview, TN.
Crews battle 100-acre brush fire in Williamson County