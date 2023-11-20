Missing Lebanon woman may be headed to Florida: ‘No indication of foul play’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman missing out of Lebanon may be headed to Florida as there is no indication of foul play at this time, according to police.

In an update on Monday morning, LPD said they have little new information about Kirby Gray’s missing status. The detective on the case is working all leads as to family members that may be in contact with her.

“The complainant advised that Mrs. Gray may be headed to Florida, as she does have family there,” LPD said on X. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”

The department says they will continue to work to find Gray.

“If you have any info on Ms. Kirby Gray contact the Lebanon Police Dept at 615-444-2323 or Det. Nolan Gray at 615-453-4367 email nolan.gray@lebanontn.org.”

