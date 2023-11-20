Large power outage reported in Cane Ridge due to damaged equipment

NES said more than 2,500 customers are without power as crews work to repair the damaged equipment.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is reporting a large power outage in the Cane Ridge area Monday afternoon due to a damaged piece of equipment.

“More than 2,500 customers in the Cane Ridge area are currently without power due to a damaged piece of equipment. NES crews have been dispatched to make the necessary repairs. Thank you for your continued patience as we restore power as quickly as possible,” NES posted on social media.

This is a developing story.

