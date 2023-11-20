Large power outage reported in Cane Ridge due to damaged equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is reporting a large power outage in the Cane Ridge area Monday afternoon due to a damaged piece of equipment.

NES said more than 2,500 customers are without power as crews work to repair the damaged equipment.

This is a developing story.

