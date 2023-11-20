Franklin High School trumpet player representing Tennessee in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – On Thanksgiving, a Franklin High School student and band member will have to wait on the turkey until he puts down his trumpet in Manhattan.

Ridge Boehms, a senior at Franklin High, was the only student from Tennessee to be selected for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, according to his father, John. The band performs in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

John Boehms said he and Ridge were watching the 2022 parade when his son noticed the marching band. Ridge researched it and realized you had to try out for it, he said.

After auditioning in February, Ridge earned first trumpet in the band.

“It’s still hard to believe that I am going to be in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Ridge said in a statement. “After all these years watching bands in the parade and now, I’m going to be a part of that has made my dream come true. All I had to do was put my mind to something and work hard to achieve my big goal of performing in the parade.”

His father said Ridge will be at the end of a row of trumpet players in the parade.

