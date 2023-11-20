First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, dangerous wind gusts possible

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late today, overnight tonight, and into our morning commute tomorrow as a strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid State.

There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning with wind gusts near 40 mph possible, but some spots out in the Plateau could see gusts up near 50 mph at times.

The heaviest rain, and even a few thunderstorms, will build in late this evening and last into the middle of our night before tapering off tomorrow morning. While no flooding is expected, storms could still bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area and wet roads will stick around through our morning commute tomorrow.

Before the heaviest rain arrives, a few showers are expected to linger through the daylight hours today with highs near 70 this afternoon.

After the rain tapers off tomorrow it will be cooler and still breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MID-WEEK

Thankfully, our weather will calm down for Wednesday and just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Both days will be cool with temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 50s with some cloud cover we’ll have to fight each afternoon.

LATE WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A stray rain shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most of the area should stay dry. The weekend looks dry with a partly sunny sky on both days.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.