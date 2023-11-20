First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, dangerous wind gusts possible

Expect a wet commute Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late today, overnight tonight, and into our morning commute tomorrow as a strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid State.

There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning with wind gusts near 40 mph possible, but some spots out in the Plateau could see gusts up near 50 mph at times.

The heaviest rain, and even a few thunderstorms, will build in late this evening and last into the middle of our night before tapering off tomorrow morning.  While no flooding is expected, storms could still bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area and wet roads will stick around through our morning commute tomorrow.

Before the heaviest rain arrives, a few showers are expected to linger through the daylight hours today with highs near 70 this afternoon.

After the rain tapers off tomorrow it will be cooler and still breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MID-WEEK

Thankfully, our weather will calm down for Wednesday and just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.  Both days will be cool with temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 50s with some cloud cover we’ll have to fight each afternoon.

LATE WEEK AND THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  A stray rain shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most of the area should stay dry.  The weekend looks dry with a partly sunny sky on both days.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Teen shot, killed in Hermitage apartment bedroom
1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
Sunday morning First Alert forecast