First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours & gusty winds

Heavy rain will impact the evening commute and delays are possible into Tuesday morning
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late today, overnight tonight, and into the morning commute tomorrow as a disruptive storm system will bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to the Mid State.

There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning with wind gusts near 40 mph possible. Those in the Cumberland Plateau may see gusts up near 50 mph at times.

Heavy rain moves in through the evening commute and lasts overnight.
Heavy rain, and even a few embedded storms will build in through the evening commute and last into the middle of our night before tapering off early Tuesday. While no flooding is expected, ponding on roadways is likely to stick around through the morning commute tomorrow.

After the rain tapers off tomorrow, we’re left with clouds and cooler temperatures. Breezy conditions will persist and highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING

Wednesday will be much calmer with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanksgiving looks great! A decent amount of sunshine is expected early on with clouds increasing by the evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Expect highs in the 50s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible on Friday as a disturbance moves through. The weekend looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds for both days.

