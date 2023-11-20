First Alert Forecast: Storm will make for tricky holiday travel


Tricky travel Monday night into Tuesday has prompted a First Alert Weather Day.
Tricky travel Monday night into Tuesday has prompted a First Alert Weather Day.(wsmv)
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late today, overnight tonight, and into the morning commute tomorrow as a disruptive storm system will bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to the Mid State.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.(WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning with wind gusts near 40 mph possible. Those in the Cumberland Plateau may see gusts up near 50 mph at times.

Heavy rain, and even a few embedded storms will build in through the evening commute and last into the middle of our night before tapering off early Tuesday. While no flooding is expected, ponding on roadways is likely to stick around through the morning commute tomorrow.

After the rain tapers off tomorrow, we’re left with clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY AND THANKSGIVING:

The sky will be clearer and breezy and chilly conditions will persist WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING.

Wednesday will be much calmer with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thanksgiving looks great! A decent amount of sunshine is expected early on with clouds increasing by the evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Expect morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible on Friday and Sunday as disturbances moves through, otherwise the sky will be a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly sunny with isolated showers and a high in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Attempted break-in caught on camera
Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say
Teen shot, killed in Hermitage apartment bedroom
1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting

Latest News

Heavy rain moves in through the evening commute and lasts overnight.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours & gusty winds
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, dangerous wind gusts possible
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update