First Alert Forecast: Storm will make for tricky holiday travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for late today, overnight tonight, and into the morning commute tomorrow as a disruptive storm system will bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to the Mid State.

Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday. (WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning with wind gusts near 40 mph possible. Those in the Cumberland Plateau may see gusts up near 50 mph at times.

Heavy rain, and even a few embedded storms will build in through the evening commute and last into the middle of our night before tapering off early Tuesday. While no flooding is expected, ponding on roadways is likely to stick around through the morning commute tomorrow.

After the rain tapers off tomorrow, we’re left with clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY AND THANKSGIVING:

The sky will be clearer and breezy and chilly conditions will persist WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING.

Wednesday will be much calmer with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thanksgiving looks great! A decent amount of sunshine is expected early on with clouds increasing by the evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Expect morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers are possible on Friday and Sunday as disturbances moves through, otherwise the sky will be a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly sunny with isolated showers and a high in the low 50s.

