Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for the four people who attempted to break into a house on Trevor Street on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Chaniott’s security camera caught four people in masks rattling the front door knob and banging on the glass close to midnight.

“[I was} groggy but completely freaked out. Honestly, I think because I’ve never seen people come at a house with masks on before,” Heather Chaniott said.

Once the intruders realized the family was home, they sped off. The Chaniott’s say they’re lucky that the intruders ran because if they’d been able to get inside, it could have been a very different situation.

“They probably just were hoping we weren’t home and wanted to rob us, but we were home,” Chaniott said.

With video cameras, a street light, and a barking dog they said they aren’t sure what else they could have done to deter the group.

“She doesn’t feel safe anymore and that’s really sad. She lived her a long time so it frustrates me. She’s not happy here,” Dave Chaniott said, speaking about his wife.

More security video taken just a few hours later in the Wedgewood Houston area shows another attempted break-in. It’s unclear if this is the same group.

A police report was filed, but so far no arrests have been made.

