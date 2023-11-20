Family scares off masked intruders after attempted break-in caught on camera

A string of attempted break-ins has homeowners in West Nashville on edge this weekend.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for the four people who attempted to break into a house on Trevor Street on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Chaniott’s security camera caught four people in masks rattling the front door knob and banging on the glass close to midnight.

“[I was} groggy but completely freaked out. Honestly, I think because I’ve never seen people come at a house with masks on before,” Heather Chaniott said.

Once the intruders realized the family was home, they sped off. The Chaniott’s say they’re lucky that the intruders ran because if they’d been able to get inside, it could have been a very different situation.

“They probably just were hoping we weren’t home and wanted to rob us, but we were home,” Chaniott said.

With video cameras, a street light, and a barking dog they said they aren’t sure what else they could have done to deter the group.

“She doesn’t feel safe anymore and that’s really sad. She lived her a long time so it frustrates me. She’s not happy here,” Dave Chaniott said, speaking about his wife.

More security video taken just a few hours later in the Wedgewood Houston area shows another attempted break-in. It’s unclear if this is the same group.

A police report was filed, but so far no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Security guard rammed by stolen car shoots burglary suspect, police say
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

Pics of Rosalynn Carter with Habitat for Humanity Nashville
Remembering Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Nashville
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Deer hunting season opens in Middle Tennessee
Family scares off masked intruders
Family scares off masked intruders