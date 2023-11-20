Dozens take over Nashville intersection for illegal street racing, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people were charged after an illegal street race takeover at McGavock Pike and Century Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers said a white Dodge Charger was facing the wrong way and blocking the intersection where other cars were seen doing donuts.

When police tried to stop the car, it refused to pull over, and somebody inside started firing a handgun.

The car was finally brought to a stop on Donelson Pike. The driver, 19-year-old Xaiver Daimwood of Shelbyville, was arrested after surrendering to officers. Daimwood is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated reckless driving, DUI and more.

Gharri Brown, 19, and Justin Oaks, 18, both from Shelbyville, were also arrested. They’re both facing rioting charges, police said.

Brown was the front-seat passenger in the car and admitted to participating in the street takeover and filming the incident.

A handgun and marijuana were recovered underneath the rear driver’s side seat. The passenger of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lakota Young of Estill Springs, was charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon, drug possession, rioting and more.

“In addition to precinct-level enforcement, the MNPD Traffic Division has frequent street racer initiatives as a part of the continuing effort to combat dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets,” police said.

