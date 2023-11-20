Doorbell camera captures teen gunned down in broad daylight at Hermitage apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Doorbell camera footage obtained by WSMV4 captured the moments a gunman chased a teenager into a Hermitage apartment, shooting after him.

The video shows a man in a yellow jacket frantically rounding the corner and opening the door of an apartment on the ground floor. While he’s trying to get inside, a person in a black mask with a handgun shoots at him at least seven times, unloading the clip. The gunman then runs away, followed by the sound of screeching tires.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they found a 19-year-old in an apartment bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police.

A 35-year-old woman was also hurt in the shooting. Police said she’s already out of the hospital.

Joshua is the neighbor who lives directly across from the shooting. He said he and his girlfriend woke up to the gunfire around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We both kind of rolled out of bed and kind of took cover behind the mattress,” he said. “I got a notification on my phone at the time, and the moment I saw it, I saw it was a Ring notification. So I checked and saw that the shooting actually took place like right here. The gunman was standing about there shooting at the man as he was fleeing into the apartment.”

Once he saw there was a gunman, Joshua said he immediately called the police.

“At the time, I was trying to get dressed and make my way out here to see if he had been hit, if there was anything that I can do personally,” Joshua said. “By the time I got off the phone with 911 and had clothes on, the officers were already here.”

Joshua said he’s lived at the apartment complex on Oakwell Farms Lane for two years. As far as he could tell, the victim doesn’t live there.

“If I have seen him before, I didn’t recognize him,” he said “So he was either pretty new to coming in, or maybe this was his first time ever.”

Metro Police are working to find the shooter. In the meantime, Joshua said he’s not too rattled by the situation.

“It seems kind of like intentional,” he said. “I don’t want to say anything like it was just a random act of violence, especially with the way that he, you know, chased that guy.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

