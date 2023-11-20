Deer season begins in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 2023-24 deer season officially started Nov. 19 across Middle Tennessee.

It is now legal to hunt deer with runs through Jan. 7, 2024, in the mid-state as long as you have a license and follow all of the rules and regulations.

Hunters are allowed to get three antler-less deer per day, but only two with antlers for the entire season.

Moving to a different county within the same deer hunting unit does not increase the hunter’s bag limit.

Hunting, trapping, or possession of albino deer is illegal. An albino deer has a lack of or significant deficiency of pigment in the skin, and hair and has pink eyes, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

