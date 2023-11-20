Crews battle 100-acre brush fire in Williamson County

Officials believe the fire spread from a warming fire started by hunters.
A fire burns near Fairview, TN.
A fire burns near Fairview, TN.(Williamson County Fire Rescue)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to put out a large brush fire in Williamson County.

Williamson County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Sunday to a 10-acre brush fire off Zebe Lane in Fairview. It spread quickly due to dry conditions, fire officials said, and the area’s terrain made it hard to put out the fire, which later grew to about 100 acres.

More than 30 crew members from the Williamson County Fire Rescue, Fairview Fire Department and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency worked to put out the fire until 9 p.m. At about 5:10 a.m. Monday, crews were called out again due to the fire rekindling and to monitor it.

“We would like to remind everyone that despite the rain we have received, Williamson County is still under a burn ban,” officials said in a media release.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NOVEMBER 20, 2023 ZEBE ROAD BRUSH FIRE FAIRVIEW- Williamson County Fire/Rescue was dispatched to...

Posted by Williamson County Fire/Rescue on Monday, November 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

