Crews battle 100-acre brush fire in Williamson County

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – Crews are working to put out a large brush fire in Williamson County.

Williamson County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Sunday to a 10-acre brush fire off Zebe Lane in Fairview. It spread quickly due to dry conditions, fire officials said, and the area’s terrain made it hard to put out the fire, which later grew to about 100 acres.

More than 30 crew members from the Williamson County Fire Rescue, Fairview Fire Department and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency worked to put out the fire until 9 p.m. At about 5:10 a.m. Monday, crews were called out again due to the fire rekindling and to monitor it.

Officials believe the fire spread from a warming fire started by hunters.

“We would like to remind everyone that despite the rain we have received, Williamson County is still under a burn ban,” officials said in a media release.

