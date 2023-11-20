Crash shuts down road near Antioch

Two people were transported from the scene on Bell Road with injuries.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a serious crash involving multiple vehicles early Monday morning.

According to officers at the scene, two vehicles crashed just before midnight on Sunday on Bell Road near Harris Hills Lane, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

MNPD shut down Bell Road in both directions from Brookview Estates Drive and Harris Hills Lane for the investigation until around 5:45 a.m.

