Crash shuts down road near Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a serious crash involving multiple vehicles early Monday morning.

According to officers at the scene, two vehicles crashed just before midnight on Sunday on Bell Road near Harris Hills Lane, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

MNPD shut down Bell Road in both directions from Brookview Estates Drive and Harris Hills Lane for the investigation until around 5:45 a.m.

