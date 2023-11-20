Truck smashes into utility pole, shuts down lanes in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck crashed into a pole on South Church Street in Murfreesboro Monday afternoon, prompting a street closure of the northbound lanes, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Two lanes of South Church Street from Veterans Parkway to Innsbrooke will remain closed until the area is cleared, police said, adding that at least one person was injured in the crash.

Police said Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be working to install a new pole in the area until 7 or 8 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two NB lanes of S. Church Street from Veterans Pkwy to Innsebrooke are closed due to an injury accident where a pickup crashed into a utility pole. @MidTnElectric workers estimate they will be working until 7 or 8 p.m. installing a new pole. Find another route. pic.twitter.com/KI73Ly6lm9 — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 20, 2023

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.