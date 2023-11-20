Truck smashes into utility pole, shuts down lanes in Murfreesboro
Police said crews are expected to work for several hours in the area.
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck crashed into a pole on South Church Street in Murfreesboro Monday afternoon, prompting a street closure of the northbound lanes, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Two lanes of South Church Street from Veterans Parkway to Innsbrooke will remain closed until the area is cleared, police said, adding that at least one person was injured in the crash.
Police said Middle Tennessee Electric crews will be working to install a new pole in the area until 7 or 8 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
