Arrests made after abuse allegations at Lebanon daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two arrests have been made following an investigation into allegations of physical abuse at a Lebanon daycare, according to police.

Lebanon police confirmed to WSMV4 that an investigation into Owls Nest Day Care has resulted in two arrests. However, at this time, the identities of those arrested have not been released.

Previous Coverage: Abuse allegation at Lebanon daycare prompts investigation

The investigation began in late August following an allegation of physical abuse at the Owl’s Nest Day Care on West Gay Street. Police said the alleged incident occurred in February but was first reported to the department in late August.

The alleged suspect is no longer employed by the daycare.

If you suspect your child has been a victim or have any information about other incidents, you’re urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4367.

