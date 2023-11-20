AAA survey reveals dangers pedestrians face on Tennessee roads

The alarming number of incidents has people calling for safer roads.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roadway deaths continue to plague Tennessee, tripling in the last decade.

A new AAA survey finds one in four Tennesseans report witnessing a car almost hit someone walking.

Now families of crash victims are calling for safer roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that pedestrian fatalities reached a 40-year high in 2021, and the number of pedestrian deaths in Nashville has remained about the same even with a plan in place to lower the number.

The Vision Zero plan was adopted by Nashville in 2022, which aims to reduce pedestrian deaths to zero. More Nashvillians died while walking that year than any year on record, however.

Yesterday on World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims, people gathered at Public Square Park and walked to the state Capitol to plant these flags to symbolize the lives lost.

The Korean Veterans Bridge was lit up yellow to show that traffic deaths are a leading cause of preventable deaths, harming people who walk and bike around the city.

More than one thousand Tennesseans die each year in fatal crashes.

