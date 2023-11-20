80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Security guard rammed by stolen car shoots burglary suspect, police say
Heavy rain will impact travel Monday night and early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain to impact holiday travel
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Pics of Rosalynn Carter with Habitat for Humanity Nashville
Remembering Rosalynn Carter’s contributions to Nashville
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Deer hunting season opens in Middle Tennessee