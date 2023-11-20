1 dead, 1 injured in Hermitage apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after a 19-year-old was fatally shot on Oakwell Farms Lane in Hermitage.

Police were called to an apartment on Oakwell Farms Lane around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday They found Anthoney Barksdale, 19, in a bedroom with several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting and was taken to Skyline Medical Center. She has since been released.

Police believe the suspect fired several rounds into the apartment from the breezeway before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.