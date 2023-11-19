Nearby business owner speaks out after security guard shoots at car thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old is in the hospital after a slew of car break-ins turned into a shooting after a security guard was hit early Saturday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said three suspects, a 15-year-old and two others, are accused of breaking into cars early Saturday morning in a parking lot at 712 4th Avenue South.

Police said a security guard confronted the three suspects, who then got into a blue Hyundai and drove toward the guard.

The security guard was hit by the vehicle, according to police, and ended up on the hood of the car, then pulled out a firearm and shot into the car.

Bob Shuler, a nearby business owner, said issues like this have been going on for weeks.

“Someone had been breaking into cars around here, and apparently they think it’s like a 15-year-old,” Shuler said.

Shuler said the break-ins have been happening in parking lots just feet away from his business.

When Shuler heard about Saturday morning’s incident, he said he was in shock.

After the security guard shot into the car, the three drove through the parking lot and over the curb before stopping in the middle of Elm Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue South.

The three suspects ran away. Officers found the 15-year-old who was shot in a nearby alley. Police said he is expected to survive.

Shuler said he hopes the police will get the situation taken care of.

“It’s pretty much a surprise and a little bit of a disappointment,” Shuler said.

Police said they are working to find the other two suspects who ran away from the Elantra.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed so far.

