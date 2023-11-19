Local organization gives back to underserved South Nashville community

For the last seven years, the organization helps the south Nashville community with its annual events.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local organization passed out free turkeys, canned food and gift cards to families in the JC Napier community.

“Loves2Wright,” an organization that provides aid to the South Nashville Community, hosted the giveaway Saturday morning.

Loves2Wright was created by Sterling Wright and Larry Turnley in 2016. They created Loves2Wright as a way to create a better community they grew up in.

Wright is a professional chef who was featured on Season 13 of Hell’s Kitchen. He has also prepared meals for Oprah. Wright holds a free summer camp in the Napier area teaching kids how to cook and prepare healthy meals.

Turnley is an author, activist, mentor and business owner.

At the event, Turnley said for people to get healthy food they would have to go out of their way.

“I once was a problem in this community, but now as you see, instead of bringing destruction, I’m brining love out here now,” Turnley said.

Each year since 2016, Loves2Wright helps the underserved area of the South Nashville community with their annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner, Christmas Coat Drive and more.

