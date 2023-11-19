First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain on the way that could impact holiday travel

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain will develop across the MidState Monday night into Tuesday that could make for difficult travel on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving.

Today will be another pleasant day to close out the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. It will be very dry and a little breezy today, so a fire danger still remains in effect along with our drought. Lows fall to the mid 40s overnight.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but warmer as temperatures climb to the low 70s. Later at night, we’ll see rain showers develop along with some gusty wind. The rain could be heavy at times and will linger into the first half of Tuesday. This is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day. While we’re not expecting this system to be severe, it could cause some problems for folks traveling this week ahead of the holiday. Be prepared for longer travel times on the roads and possibly even some flight delays at the airport. All rain should clear out late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. When it’s all said and done, the MidState will get anywhere from 1-2″ of rain.

1-2" of rain expected across the MidState this week.
1-2" of rain expected across the MidState this week.(WSMV)

Wednesday looks nice but much cooler. The cold front that brought us the rain will funnel in some colder air by mid-week. Highs will only be in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will also get cold again, falling to the 30s.

Thanksgiving Day looks beautiful with highs in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s not out of the question that we could get a few showers overnight into Friday.

Highs will remain in the upper 50s for Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

