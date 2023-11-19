Dolly Parton sings ‘Rocky Top’ at Vols game against Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music legend Dolly Parton sang a few bars of the Tennessee fight song “Rocky Top” at the end of the first quarter of the Vols game against top-ranked Georgia at Neyland Stadium.

Dolly said she had an audio snafu while singing, but rolled with it, happily telling the sold-out crowd, “Well, I couldn’t hear, but I love the song!”

Dolly also said on a TV broadcast how honored she was to be there, adding “It’s just good to be home, always.”

Parton was escorted on and off the field by former Vols great, Peyton Manning. The former Super Bowl-winning QB returns each season to attend games at his alma mater.

Parton will perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

