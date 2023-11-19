Car rolls into embankment in Maury Co., no major injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver didn’t need medical treatment after they were trapped in their car in a steep embankment in Maury County.

On Friday night, the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) responded to a wreck on Dry Creek Road around 6:15.

When crews arrived, they used ground ladders to get to the car, which was trapped in an embankment off the side of the road. They found a driver trapped in that car.

“Members flapped the roof and cut a seat out of the vehicle to free the patient,” MCFD said in a Facebook post.

MCFD said the person was able to walk away from the crash without needing medical treatment.

