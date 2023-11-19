Car rolls into embankment in Maury Co., no major injuries

Crews rescued a person who was trapped in the car.
Car rolls into embankment in Maury Co., no major injuries
Car rolls into embankment in Maury Co., no major injuries(Maury County Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver didn’t need medical treatment after they were trapped in their car in a steep embankment in Maury County.

On Friday night, the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) responded to a wreck on Dry Creek Road around 6:15.

When crews arrived, they used ground ladders to get to the car, which was trapped in an embankment off the side of the road. They found a driver trapped in that car.

“Members flapped the roof and cut a seat out of the vehicle to free the patient,” MCFD said in a Facebook post.

MCFD said the person was able to walk away from the crash without needing medical treatment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP...
Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Female escort charged with attempted homicide, police say
Michelle Tayce poses for picture with family
Nashville woman found stabbed to death along interstate in Pennsylvania
A rendering released by the Titans of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Titans, Nissan agree to 20-year naming rights deal for new stadium

Latest News

The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee battles with No. 1 Georgia inside Neyland Stadium
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Security guard rammed by stolen car shoots burglary suspect, police say
Lisa Spencer takes a look at this date in weather history - Nov. 19.
This date in weather history - Nov. 19
Friendship Christian will play for its second straight Division II, Class A title after...
TFN Playoffs Week 3: Friendship Christian 56, Nashville Christian 14