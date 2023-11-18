Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

