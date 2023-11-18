Security guard fires gun at car break-in suspect while on hood of runaway vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a parking lot security guard was on the hood of a moving vehicle when he shot at the driver, who was accused of breaking into cars.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said three suspects, a 15-year-old and two others, are accused of breaking into cars early Saturday morning in a parking lot at the corner of 3rd Ave. and Elm Street. Police said a security guard confronted the three suspects, who then got into a blue Hyundai and drove toward the guard.

The security guard was hit by the vehicle, according to police, and ended up on the hood of the car, where he pulled out a firearm and shot at the driver.

The three suspects fled, and the 15-year-old was located in a nearby alley by police, who rendered aid.

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not say if charges were pending.

