Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started

The blaze marked the second time in 21 months that the building caught fire.
Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started
Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started(WSMV)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the early morning hours of Nov. 2, a fire broke out at the Harding Glen Condominium complex in South Nashville.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, Building E was fully engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing from its roof.

The blaze marked the second time in 21 months that the building caught fire. The first time it caught fire, in February 2021, Nashville Fire Department officials say electrical issues were the cause.

But that was not the case this time, because according to a member of the Harding Glen HOA Board, Building E was under reconstruction and electricity was not running to the building.

Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started
Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started(WSMV)

NFD tells WSMV4 Investigates that the cause of the fire is still under review and investigators canvased the area speaking with condo owners and neighbors.

Yolanda Johnson lives next door to Building E, and both times it caught fire, Johnsons says she had to rush her family from their home.

“I had just got off work, and the smoke ended up coming into my apartment,” said Johnson. “We couldn’t open the doors or anything, and my kids have breathing problems. So, we had to get out.”

The condo owner and HOA board member who spoke to WSMV4 on the condition of anonymity, said recently they have had issues with homeless people breaking into Building E.

Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started
Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started(WSMV)

He said he fears they may have played a role in the fire breaking out, but wanted to wait until fire investigators and their insurance company rules on the cause before making any official comment.

But Johnson said she would not be surprised if that turned out to be the case, saying she and others living at Harding Glen have seen police running off people who have gotten past a temporary fence built around Building E.

“There be a lot of homeless people out there,” Johson said, holding one of her small children. “When they don’t have anywhere to sleep, they keep breaking into these empty apartments. And it’s scary because I have little kids.”

Johnson says she has seen Metro Police running people off from the building, and the condo owner and HOA board member says Metro Police have done all they can to help them keep vagrants from Building E.

Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started
Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started(WSMV)

A review of Metro Police records shows officers responding to trespassing calls at Harding Glen at least 12 times since the first fire in 2022.

WSMV4 Investigates is told that Building E was set to reopen in three weeks, but damage from the new fire is so extensive, that is no longer going to happen.

Johnson says she’s just praying another fire does not break out here, fearing this time it could spread to her building and destroy her home.

“That fire was real close to my home,” Johnson said. “You could feel the heat and my apartment just now stopped smelling like smoke. Like I said, it’s very scary.”

Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started
Second fire at Nashville condo sparks suspicion over how fire started(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

The new sign for the Broadway MNPD substation.
New sign unveiled for Metro Police substation on Lower Broadway
Josh Sowers was killed while crossing the road on his walk home from the bus stop in October...
Crash victim families call for change to prevent more deaths
One person was killed on McDaniel Street
Homicide suspect found not guilty due to insanity in 2004
Charter schools getting creative to keep teachers
Charter schools getting creative to keep teachers
Metro Schools students relocated due to gas leak, Nashville woman found dead in Pennsylvania...
Friday evening news update