New sign unveiled for Metro Police substation on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new sign among the neon lights of Lower Broadway was unveiled Thursday, and this one belongs to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD is opening a new substation there, bringing additional safety measures and traffic control tools to Lower Broadway.

The substation is being funded by country star Garth Brooks, who is opening a new bar next door.

“I think it’s a very good thing to have that [police] presence,” musician Andres Roa, who works downtown, said. “Most of these police officers around, they want to help, they want to do their job.”

MNPD will continue operating its Central Precinct on Korean Veterans Boulevard, but the substation will give them a mini hub with a traffic control center and additional resources to combat crime on Broadway.

Over the last three months, crime mapping data used by Metro Nashville Police show an average of nearly 90 police reports filed each month for various crimes on Lower Broadway. Many of them are assaults, thefts, and vehicle break-ins, according to the data.

“Obviously this is a very busy street traffic-wise, pedestrian-wise, there are problems that happen down here so hopefully a closer police presence will help control all of those things better,” musician Stefan Kirin said.

Metro Nashville Police hasn’t said when exactly the substation will open, but construction is ongoing at Garth Brooks’ neighboring new bar.

