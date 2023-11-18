New sign unveiled for Metro Police substation on Lower Broadway

The new substation is being funded by Garth Brooks, who is opening a bar next door.
The neon lights of Broadway are getting a new neighbor. Metro Police have unveiled the sign for their new station on Lower Broad.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new sign among the neon lights of Lower Broadway was unveiled Thursday, and this one belongs to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD is opening a new substation there, bringing additional safety measures and traffic control tools to Lower Broadway.

The substation is being funded by country star Garth Brooks, who is opening a new bar next door.

“I think it’s a very good thing to have that [police] presence,” musician Andres Roa, who works downtown, said. “Most of these police officers around, they want to help, they want to do their job.”

MNPD will continue operating its Central Precinct on Korean Veterans Boulevard, but the substation will give them a mini hub with a traffic control center and additional resources to combat crime on Broadway.

Over the last three months, crime mapping data used by Metro Nashville Police show an average of nearly 90 police reports filed each month for various crimes on Lower Broadway. Many of them are assaults, thefts, and vehicle break-ins, according to the data.

“Obviously this is a very busy street traffic-wise, pedestrian-wise, there are problems that happen down here so hopefully a closer police presence will help control all of those things better,” musician Stefan Kirin said.

Metro Nashville Police hasn’t said when exactly the substation will open, but construction is ongoing at Garth Brooks’ neighboring new bar.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

Josh Sowers was killed while crossing the road on his walk home from the bus stop in October...
Crash victim families call for change to prevent more deaths
One person was killed on McDaniel Street
Homicide suspect found not guilty due to insanity in 2004
Charter schools getting creative to keep teachers
Charter schools getting creative to keep teachers
Metro Schools students relocated due to gas leak, Nashville woman found dead in Pennsylvania...
Friday evening news update