Homicide suspect found not guilty due to insanity in 2004

Kenneth Beach was charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend in 2004.
One person was killed on McDaniel Street
One person was killed on McDaniel Street
By Courtney Allen
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about the man who allegedly shot and killed another man at a recording studio in Nashville on Wednesday night. That includes his mental health battles.

WSMV4 learned that Kenneth Beach was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a case in 2004. Beach was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder in that case for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend but was found not guilty due to insanity.

Court documents from that time said that during a manic episode, his girlfriend alleged that she hid in the bathroom while Beach fired shots at her. The records go on to say that Beech’s manic episodes began at age 17 and that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and cannabis dependence.

Previous coverage
Neighbor hears argument before fatal shooting in North Nashville

After the 2004 case was dismissed, Beach went on to face charges in several other crimes over the years including an aggravated assault charge in 2017 in which he was found guilty.

WSMV4 Investigates has been digging into issues involving mental health and the court system.

Hundreds of accused criminals in Nashville can’t be prosecuted in mental health crisis

