First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend, then rain moves in for Thanksgiving travel

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday due to heavy downpours that could disrupt Thanksgiving travel plans.

This weekend is looking very nice. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures will get chilly tonight, falling into the 30s.

Monday looks to be more mild. Highs will be around 70º with increasing clouds. Rain showers will begin to develop late Monday night, lingering into the first half of Tuesday.

Rain will be very heavy at times with even a few embedded thunderstorms. However, no severe weather is expected. Tuesday will be a busy travel day for many, so allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. If you are flying, check your flight status regularly, as weather across portions of the country look to be tricky. The rain will be on and off through Tuesday night, clearing out Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the busiest travel day, according to AAA, but the weather looks like it will cooperate just fine across the MidState. We will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and cooler temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows get cold overnight, falling to the 30s.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s again.

