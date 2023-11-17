When to expect storms during Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving Day is looking dry and chilly. But rain may impact your travel plans.
Rain with a chance for thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. (Source: Pexels/stock...
By Melanie Layden
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A decent amount of rainfall is expected across the Mid State next week.

We will see rain showers developing on Monday and continuing into the first half of Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard, but no severe weather is expected.

However, this could impact driving conditions, so if you’re planning on traveling Monday or Tuesday, use caution and allow yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go. We are still in a drought, so rain is much needed at this point. We are expecting around an inch of rain in most spots.

That won’t pull us out of the drought, but it will certainly help.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Rain tapers off for Wednesday, but temperatures fall back into the 50s and some spots in to the 40s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking dry but chilly with some areas staying in the 40s once again.

