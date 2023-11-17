Vanderbilt increasing patrols ‘out of abundance of caution’ after stalking, robbery arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is deploying additional officers to patrol campus after two crime-related incidents at the school this week.

Vanderbilt Police arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly forcefully robbed a female student of her backpack and laptop. Two other students helped fight the woman off, and were able to get the victim’s backpack and laptop back for her, police said.

The day prior, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking a student.

Vanderbilt University Public Safety sent WSMV4 this statement, writing:

“We are committed to the Vanderbilt community’s safety. While there are no indications of a significant increase in safety risk, out of an abundance of caution we deployed additional officers on patrols and enhanced our coverage of the campus by assigning additional personnel to our video patrol unit. We also continue to focus our efforts on the daily rhythms of campus, such as when there is increased pedestrian traffic — particularly as it is getting darker earlier.”

Junior student Jade Marantz said the incidents only reinforce her daily habit of staying aware of her surroundings.

“I definitely always try to be aware of my surroundings because I know these things happen,” Marantz said. ”Hearing about a very specific incident definitely makes it a little more real because it’s easy to get desensitized to it.”

Vanderbilt University Public Safety encourages its students to download the VandySafe app that can be used to do the following:

Contact VUPS for emergency or non-emergency assistance via call or chat.

Activate a Mobile Bluelight to share your location with VUPS and initiate a response.

Submit non-emergency reports to VUPS with text, photos or videos.

Assign contacts to monitor your safety at your request.

Request “Virtual Walkhome,” where the VUPS Dispatch Center monitors your walk to your car or office.

Share your location with a friend or VUPS.

Access information about VandyRide.

View VUPS emergency guides.

