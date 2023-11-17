Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-24, according to report
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Smokey Barn News (SBN), there were several crashes on Interstate 24 East at Maxi Road.
SBN said there was a rollover crash and westbound side a tractor-trailer fire at mile marker 27 just south of Coopertown.
The tractor-trailer was hauling construction material. No injuries have been reported.
SBN said it could be some time before the scene is cleared.
