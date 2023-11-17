Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-24, according to report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Smokey Barn News (SBN), there were several crashes on Interstate 24 East at Maxi Road.

SBN said there was a rollover crash and westbound side a tractor-trailer fire at mile marker 27 just south of Coopertown.

The tractor-trailer was hauling construction material. No injuries have been reported.

SBN said it could be some time before the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.