Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-24, according to report

SBN said it could be some time before the scene is cleared.
I24 tractor trailer crash
I24 tractor trailer crash(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Smokey Barn News (SBN), there were several crashes on Interstate 24 East at Maxi Road.

SBN said there was a rollover crash and westbound side a tractor-trailer fire at mile marker 27 just south of Coopertown.

The tractor-trailer was hauling construction material. No injuries have been reported.

SBN said it could be some time before the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

Cheekwood lights display.JPG
Holiday Lights at Cheekwood returns with millions of lights
Murfreesboro City Council
Murfreesboro removes term ‘homosexuality’ from ordinance defining sexual conduct
Rain with a chance for thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. (Source: Pexels/stock...
When to expect storms during Thanksgiving week
Titans, Nissan agree to new stadium naming rights deal