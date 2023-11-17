Titans to make ‘major’ announcement regarding new stadium

Construction on the stadium will begin Spring 2024.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will be making an announcement Friday morning regarding the new stadium at a press conference at 10 a.m.

The Titans have not released what the announcement could be. Construction on the stadium will begin in Spring 2024. The stadium is expected to be 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans.

Earlier this year, the Titans selected the Tennessee Builders Alliance as the Construction Manager at Rick for its new stadium project team. The Metro Sports Authority approved the selection at its Aug. 17 board meeting.

In May, the Titans announced that TVS would serve as the Architect of Record for their new stadium project.

