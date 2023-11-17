Tennessee gets state Christmas tree from local family in Robertson County

The tree then made its way to the state capitol and will be lit up on Nov. 27. At 5:30 p.m.
The state has found its Christmas tree and it comes from Robertson County this year.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even though Thanksgiving hasn’t rolled around, the state of Tennessee is getting prepared for Christmas after finding its Christmas tree.

The tree came from Springfield in Robertson County. Bill Tolbert, the state horticulture director, said he just happened to drive by the tree and asked the family if the state could use it.

“She goes, ‘I was just praying to God yesterday that somebody would make this a Christmas tree,’” Tolbert said. “So, I immediately replied, ‘Wow I was sent by God.’”

The Tennessee Department of General Services harvested the tree on Thursday. The tree then made its way to the state capital where it will be lit up and displayed on the Charlotte Avenue side of the Capitol on Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Tolbert will oversee the Christmas tree lighting, something he’s been doing for the state since 1979.

