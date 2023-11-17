Security company admits to not licensing 300 private security guards in Tennessee

FILE: A security guard walks down Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 25, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)(AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security company has admitted to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance that it didn’t properly license hundreds of its security guards.

The company, Allied Universal Security Systems, was served a consent order after admitting to not properly licensing more than 300 of their private security personnel working in Tennessee.

Allied Universal was fined $185,000. To break it down, it was $600 per violation. If the company doesn’t pay, all of its licenses are subject to suspension or even being revoked.

TDCI released the following statement to WSMV4:

“The public puts its trust in the educational and ethical standards required to earn a professional license in the State of Tennessee. The Department is committed to upholding the licensing requirements for all companies and individuals who provide security services in the State of Tennessee to fairly and equitably protect the public and the hard-working Tennessee professionals who comply with licensing requirements.

When TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Board team discovered unlicensed activities related to hundreds of individuals working as security guards without proper licensure, we investigated the matter, we asked hard questions of their employer, and we took disciplinary action that is equivalent to the severity of the violations that occurred.

We urge Tennessee consumers who have information related to illegal and unlicensed activity to file complaints with us at //tn.gov/commerce.”

