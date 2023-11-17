Rollover tractor-trailer crash blocks lane on I-65 in Maury Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rollover tractor-trailer crash has one lane blocked on I-65 South in Maury County.

Crews with the Maury County Fire Department have been on the scene since about 2:45 a.m. and are working on a diesel leak and are standing by for the recovery of the vehicle.

One lane is closed just south of the Duck River Bridge.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

