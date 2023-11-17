Reward offered for info leading to arrest of Tanger Outlet shoplifters

Tanger has posted a $5,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of Tanger Outlet shoplifters
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of Tanger Outlet shoplifters(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of two shoplifters who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Michael Kors store at the newly-opened Tanger Outlets.

Tanger has posted a $5,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000.

Previous Coverage:
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets

Metro Nashville police said surveillance footage shows the two shoplifters enter the store at about 4:18 p.m. on Sunday.

“The male wore a blue denim jacket with the New York Yankees logo in several areas, a white beanie hat, blue jeans, and a surgical mask. The female wore a black Victoria’s Secret sweatsuit/hoodie with the word PINK in white lettering on the back of the sweat top. She also wore a surgical mask.”

They were both in the crowded store for five minutes before grabbing purses and jackets and running off. An employee attempted to stop them from leaving but they pushed her and fled to the parking lot. It appears they left the area in a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, police said.

The two will be facing, at minimum, felony theft charges.

“The police department, Tanger Outlets and Councilwoman Joy Styles have had discussions this week about shoplifting leading up to the busy holiday season. All parties are in agreement that thieves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Shoplifting investigations involving stores in the Green Hills area over the past few months have led to the identification of about a dozen suspects. Many of them have been arrested.”

If you have any information you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for the cash rewards.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road fatal crash
Nashville man dies after crashing into tree while passing shuttle bus, police say
Will Spiess with the Columbia Fire & Rescue
‘Our hearts are so saddened’: Maury County school mourns loss of Best Buddies student after fire
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are searching for the driver of the crashed car.
Driver disappears after rollover crash on I-65

Latest News

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks out about recent retail thefts at Tanger Outlets and...
Mayor O'Connell discusses retail thefts
Police said the 87-year-old victim had open sores, was having trouble breathing and not...
Three charged with elder abuse after woman's death
Franklin police are searching for two suspects after they were caught on camera stealing a...
Franklin car thieves caught on camera
The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man beaten with his own walker
A firefighter says the car seat was installed perfectly, which likely prevented the 9-month-old...
Car seat saves toddler in crash