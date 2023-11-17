Reward offered for info leading to arrest of Tanger Outlet shoplifters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of two shoplifters who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Michael Kors store at the newly-opened Tanger Outlets.

Tanger has posted a $5,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000.

Metro Nashville police said surveillance footage shows the two shoplifters enter the store at about 4:18 p.m. on Sunday.

“The male wore a blue denim jacket with the New York Yankees logo in several areas, a white beanie hat, blue jeans, and a surgical mask. The female wore a black Victoria’s Secret sweatsuit/hoodie with the word PINK in white lettering on the back of the sweat top. She also wore a surgical mask.”

They were both in the crowded store for five minutes before grabbing purses and jackets and running off. An employee attempted to stop them from leaving but they pushed her and fled to the parking lot. It appears they left the area in a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, police said.

The two will be facing, at minimum, felony theft charges.

“The police department, Tanger Outlets and Councilwoman Joy Styles have had discussions this week about shoplifting leading up to the busy holiday season. All parties are in agreement that thieves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Shoplifting investigations involving stores in the Green Hills area over the past few months have led to the identification of about a dozen suspects. Many of them have been arrested.”

If you have any information you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for the cash rewards.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.