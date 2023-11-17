Registered sex offender arrested for kidnapping 11-year-old girl in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly trying to take an 11-year-old girl from her East Nashville home.

Metro Nashville police charged parolee and sex offender Cordarius Caldwell, 28, with especially aggravated kidnapping after attempting to kidnap the girl.

Youth Services detectives were interviewing Caldwell on Thursday and he admitted to forcibly pulling the girl off her porch and taking her down the street, police said. The girl was able to escape after a neighbor intervened.

“Caldwell, who has an extensive criminal history, was taken into custody on Hampton Street where he had to be tased by officers after he attempted to flee. He had a loaded handgun in his pants,” MNPD said.

“Additional charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and resisting arrest were also placed. He is being held in lieu of $82,500 bond.”

Police are asking anyone with information about other potential crimes by Caldwell to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

