Old Center Elementary School students to be relocated after reports of gas leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is responding to a gas leak at Old Center Elementary.

Sean Braisted, a spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said NFD is there to address the situation, which is related to the methane gas leaking from a geothermal well at the site.

Students and staff in portable buildings have been relocated inside the school building and are safe.

MNPS officials are working with the school to provide transportation and a relocation site for the students for the remainder of the day while the situation is resolved.

Earlier this year in September, students had to be relocated to another school after a contractor opened up a methane gas pocket on campus.

