Neighbor hears argument before fatal shooting in North Nashville

Police said the suspect and victim of the shooting inside a recording studio were long-time acquaintances.
A suspect turned himself in Thursday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in North Nashville.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect turned himself in Thursday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in North Nashville.

Kenneth DeWayne Beach, 39, is charged with criminal homicide in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting of 36-year-old Josue Riscart Chirino. Police say the two were long-time acquaintances.

Onna Parker lives just behind the music studio. He was having trouble falling asleep Wednesday night

“I heard somebody arguing and the next thing I heard was a gunshot, and that’s what really woke me up,” Parker said.

Those were the gunshots that police say killed Chirino. He was found dead in the former Trench Town restaurant turned recording studio on McDaniel Street.

“You get desensitized, and it’s an everyday thing. So that’s a way of life in the neighborhood,” Parker said.

Parker says he wants to see a change. He plans on starting a neighborhood watch group to help deter violent crime.

“We want some attention maybe that the city gives down on Lower Broadway in our areas and in our neighborhoods,” Parker said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

