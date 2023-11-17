Nashville woman found stabbed to death along interstate in Pennsylvania

State police said she had no known ties to the Erie area.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE COUNTY, Penn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Pennsylvania after a Nashville woman was found dead along Interstate 90 in Erie County on Nov. 10, according to state police.

The victim, 48-year-old Michelle Tayse, was found stabbed to death after first responders put out a small brush fire on the side of the I-90 last week.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed to WSMV4 that Tayse’s death has been ruled a homicide. Cook added that officials have no idea why she would’ve been in the county, and there are many unanswered questions about her death.

State police said she had no known ties to the Erie area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

Cheekwood lights display.JPG
Holiday Lights at Cheekwood returns with millions of lights
Murfreesboro City Council
Murfreesboro removes term ‘homosexuality’ from ordinance defining sexual conduct
I24 tractor trailer crash
Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-24, according to report
Rain with a chance for thunderstorms will continue throughout the day. (Source: Pexels/stock...
When to expect storms during Thanksgiving week
Titans, Nissan agree to new stadium naming rights deal