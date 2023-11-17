Nashville woman found stabbed to death along interstate in Pennsylvania

ERIE COUNTY, Penn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Pennsylvania after a Nashville woman was found dead along Interstate 90 in Erie County on Nov. 10, according to state police.

The victim, 48-year-old Michelle Tayse, was found stabbed to death after first responders put out a small brush fire on the side of the I-90 last week.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed to WSMV4 that Tayse’s death has been ruled a homicide. Cook added that officials have no idea why she would’ve been in the county, and there are many unanswered questions about her death.

State police said she had no known ties to the Erie area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.