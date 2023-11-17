Mayor O’Connell talks Belmont student shooter’s mental health history

“We do not want to be in a scenario where people we know are threats or are considered armed and dangerous.”
Mayor Freddie O'Connell says city officials are discussing possible state law changes that allowed the man who allegedly shot a Belmont student be released.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Since Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig was shot and killed, questions about the suspect’s criminal history have been on the rise.

In a roundtable on Thursday, Mayor Freddie O’Connell brought up the suspect’s mental health.

“We do not want to be in a scenario where people we know are threats or are considered armed and dangerous,” O’Connell said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig. He was released from jail months earlier because doctors found him intellectually incompetent to stand trial.

That case began two years ago, when police said Taylor shot at a woman’s car. He was charged with aggravated assault and was in custody for almost two years.

However, Taylor was let go before his trial after a doctor deemed him incompetent.

O’Connell said Metro leaders are discussing the issue with state lawmakers.

“One, is there a scenario where they should not be legally allowed to possess firearms?” O’Connell said.  “Two, there’s a huge gap there not just in the criminal legal process, but in the treatment and housing process as well.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested three women over the weekend for trying to claim a 'ghost bag' that was sent to...
What is ghost bagging? 3 women arrested at Nashville Airport in part of ‘ghost bag’ operation
Metro Police are looking for a man and woman officers said stole thousands of dollars worth of...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from newly-opened Tanger Outlets
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Suspect armed with rifle in custody after shooting in Antioch, police say
Metro Police said one man has been arrested for robbing a family that came to this Nashville...
Father pistol-whipped in front of children during Facebook Marketplace exchange, police say
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
THP trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says

Latest News

UT-Martin and Martin Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the University of...
No threat found after report of shots fired on UT-Martin campus
WSMV4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer signed copies of her book "How Do Meteorologists Predict...
Lisa Spencer holds book-signing for her new book
Cheekwood has plenty of lights again this year. The holiday lights display opens on Friday.
Cheekwood holiday lights open Friday
The state has found its Christmas tree and it comes from Robertson County this year.
Tennessee finds state Christmas tree in Robertson County