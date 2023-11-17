Man charged with raping a child in Putnam County

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man was arrested this week on a charge of aggravated rape of a child, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said on Nov. 16, a detective was notified by a School Resource Officer that a student disclosed they were sexually assaulted by a man.

The detective and SRO investigated the incident, which led to the arrest of Franco Mateo Francisco.

Francisco is being held without bond and has a court date of Dec. 18.

