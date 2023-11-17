Juvenile arrested for allegedly setting cars on fire in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is facing several charges after they were arrested for setting two cars on fire at the same house, according to the Rutherford County Fire Marshal.

This arrest stems from a two-week investigation by the fire marshal. The first fire was reported on Oct. 23, the second, on Nov. 2; both at a home on Longview Drive.

The juvenile is charged with two counts of burglary, vandalism and setting fire to personal property.

“The Fire Marshal’s Office is thankful for the partnership and assistance from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and ATF-Nashville Arson Task Force.

