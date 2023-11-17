Holiday Lights at Cheekwood returns with millions of lights

Cheekwood lights display.JPG
Cheekwood lights display.JPG(Danica Sauter | WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee staple holiday tradition will be returning this year.

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville will be hosting “Holiday Lights at Cheekwood” from Nov. 18 to Jan. 7.

The estate and gardens will feature a one-mile path with light displays featuring more than 1,000,000 lights.

Throughout the gardens and estates, people can stop at the many kiosks for hot cocoa and smores kits. They can also visit the Holiday Marketplace at the Frist Learning Center Great Hall with a nine-foot garden-themed ornament wall and a wide range of gifts and décor.

According to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, this year the marketplace will feature a selection of nutcrackers, reindeer, cardinals and more. Other highlights include ornaments, dish towels as well and an expanded selection of Jellycat Holiday soft toys.

The marketplace will be open in the daytime or evening.

If the weather outside is indeed frightful, people also have the choice to warm up indoors and view the holiday mansion décor.

The mansion is filled with rooms themed with candy canes and gingerbread. There is also an iconic 20-foot-tall Poinsettia tree on display in the Loggia and features a red-and-white striped candy cane motif.

