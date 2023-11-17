Former Vanderbilt student ‘obsessed’ with classmate indicted for cyberstalking, prosecutors say

The former Vanderbilt student is accused of repeatedly texting, messaging and calling the woman.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A federal grand jury has indicted a former Vanderbilt University student after he allegedly “became obsessed” with one of his classmates.

Dominic Lambert, 24, of Plano, Texas, was indicted by the grand jury for cyberstalking, according to a media release from the office of United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

Lambert met the young woman in February 2021 when the two were both undergraduate students at Vanderbilt, according to court documents. The two became friends, but when the woman “declined Lambert’s romantic interest,” he became obsessed with her, prosecutors said.

From December 2021 to December 2022, Lambert repeatedly sent the woman text messages, emails and social media messages and called her, her family and friends, according to the release.

Lambert also allegedly violated an order of protection that was issued in state court by once sending the woman more than 70 consecutive emails and by calling her 55 times from the Davison County jail.

If convicted, Lambert faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

