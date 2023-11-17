Former Sonic employee charged after shooting at his work, police say

The suspect was firing at a black SUV that was driving off, police said.
FILE - This Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In in Holmes, Pa....
FILE - This Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In in Holmes, Pa. Sonic says there's been some "unusual activity" on credit cards used at some of its drive-in restaurants. The chain said that it is working with third-party forensic experts and law enforcement officials on the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Sonic employee was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after he fired shots at a car at the restaurant, according to an arrest report.

On July 30 around 1:50 p.m., officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to a Sonic at 136 Long Hollow Pike. When officers arrived on the scene, several witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw people running.

Police found six 9-mm shell casings in the parking lot near stall 18.

Police looked at surveillance video and saw Cedric Gordon, an employee at the restaurant, leaving through the “employee-only door” of the building, the report said. Later, Gordon allegedly fired a black handgun a car next to other customers at nearby stalls ordering food, according to the report.

Gordon then ran toward the back of Jets Pizza as the car drove away. Gordon never returned to work, according to the report.

