First Alert Forecast: Rain and Cooler Air

A cold front is approaching the Mid State today and is already bringing clouds and some pockets of drizzle and a few light rain showers. A few more scattered rain showers are to be expeted this afternoon and evening so be sure keep your umbrella handy. It won’t rain the entire day, but you’ll just want to keep an eye to the sky. Most areas won’t even see 1/2″ of rain so we are not expecting any help with the drought conditions. Highs drop back into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Rain tapers off tonight with lows in hte mid 40s.

COOLING DOWN

We’ll dry things out for the weekend, but much cooler air will return.

Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s in the afternoon. Overnight lows Saturday night will drop to around freezing so be ready for some patchy frost come Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be slightly warmer and sunny with temperatures pushing into the low 60s in some spots.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A healthier rainfall is coming our way early next week with rain building in on Monday and continuing off and on through the first half of our day Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two spots heard a rumble of thunder, but there is no severe threat. That round of rain should give us over an inch of moisture in some spots. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Rain tapers off for Wednesday, but temperatures fall back into the 50s and some spots in to the 40s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking dry but chilly with some areas staying in the 40s once again.

