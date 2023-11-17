First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain moves in during Thanksgiving travel

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday and the impact it may have on holiday travel.

Rain moves out tonight, a drier and much cooler weekend ahead.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Clouds will persist, so temperatures will hold in the mid 60s through 5 pm. Thereafter, they’ll begin dropping into the 50s. Rain will exit the Mid State by 11 pm.

THIS WEEKEND:

Early tomorrow, we’ll have a light north breeze making it feel colder than our start temperatures in the 40s.

The afternoon looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 60°.

Sunday will start even colder -- around freezing or just above.

The afternoon looks beautiful, although a few clouds will begin to move in. High, 63.

THE START OF NEXT WEEK:

A major storm system will affect the Mid South and Deep South early next week.

On Monday, light rain showers will begin to develop, as a light easterly breeze kicks in.

Monday night, rain will increase in coverage and intensity. The high will be in the mid 60s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, for the potential for holiday travel disruptions. Tuesday looks especially wet. There will be some heavy downpours & potentially some embedded thundershowers. Expect travel delays. People flying toward the east may have travel impacts too. Delays will be most likely on Wednesday in the Northeast, as that storm system affects major cities there.

HOLIDAY WEATHER:

Sunshine will return on Wednesday, but it’ll be cooler, High in the low 50s. Great weather for traveling by car.

Thanksgiving/Thursday will be gorgeous, with lows around freezing and highs in the mid 50s.

Friday looks good for Black Friday, partly cloudy, high in the mid 60s.

