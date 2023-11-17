Female escort charged with attempted homicide, police say

Police believe the escort arranged to meet the victim, rob them and shoot them.
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A female escort was arrested after she allegedly shot someone who called to use her services in Nashville, according to an arrest report.

On Sept. 14, in the 600 block of Brentwood Oak Drive officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was robbed and shot after a female escort agreed to meet at his home, according to the report.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the victim’s phone and found messages from a phone number that matched an online ad for escort services.

Police identified the woman in the ad as 31-year-old Olivia Barba from the escort website, according to the report. They also found her number next to a previous police report. The number matched the one on the escort service site. She was later found after she responded to one of the escort ads during a planned operation, the report said.

Police said they believe Barba was the one who arranged to meet the victim, rob them and subsequently shoot them.

Barba was charged with attempted criminal homicide.

